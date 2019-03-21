Indoor Go Kart track reopening in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Speed Circuit Family Fun Center will host a grand opening on Saturday, March 23 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm at 881 Showroom Place in Chula Vista.

Speed Circuit offers go-kart racing, a one-of-a-kind “13-Element Ropes Challenge Course,” thrilling arcade games and more.

At the grand opening, General Manager Todd Garrison said he will be proud to unveil a newly renovated location, with plenty of exciting updates.

He gave News 8's Ashley Jacobs the first sneak peek at the area's only indoor racetrack and revealed that the first 50 people to show up to the party will get a free race.

Check out the Speed Circuit schedule or call 619-600-3200 for more information.



