OH! San Diego event gives a closer look at iconic local buildings

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — There are many iconic buildings around San Diego; some are really cool, some are really old and some are known for being haunted. And now you can see them all up close for free.

San Diego Architectural Foundation’s OH! San Diego event takes you behind the scenes at some of San Diego’s most iconic buildings. The festival of free tours takes place this weekend – March 23 and 24 – and attendees will start the weekend by signing in at a community hub. There they will receive a souvenir map and passport that will be stamped at each location they visit.

SDAF’s Maxine Ward visited Morning Extra to share more about the tour and to test Eric Kahnert and Jenny Milkowski on their knowledge of San Diego’s buildings. For more information on OH! San Diego click here.