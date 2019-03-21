Applicants wanted for San Diego FBI Teen Academy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — High school sophomores and juniors from San Diego and Imperial counties are invited to apply for a unique opportunity with the FBI.

The FBI Teen Academy held in San Diego allows students to spend a day with special agents and other staff at the local FBI building in Sorrento Valley. There the teens will participate in classroom and hands-on activities while learning more about the FBI and how they investigate crimes.

Topics to be covered include investigations into gangs, drugs and terrorism; computer forensics used in cyber investigations, crime scene and forensic techniques; and tactical operations.

FBI personnel will also talk to the students about careers with the agency and lifestyle choices required to be eligible to pursue their line of work.

The dates for this year’s FBI Teen Academy in San Diego are June 25 and July 23.

Applicants are required to write an essay about their motivations for attending the Teen Academy and their expectations of it. Students' school activities and community involvement will also be considered in evaluating applicants. Applications are being accepted through April 15.

Students can find the application online here.



Completed applications should be sent to:

FBI San Diego, Attn: Community Outreach Specialist

10385 Vista Sorrento Parkway

San Diego, CA 92121



Click here to learn more about the FBI’s San Diego division.