Applicants wanted for San Diego FBI Teen Academy

High school sophomores and juniors from San Diego and Imperial counties are invited to apply for a unique opportunity with the FBI.
More than 7,000 utility customers were left without power Thursday morning after three separate outages across San Diego County.
The 2019 super bloom in Walker Canyon, which is attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to the City of Lake Elsinore, is causing significant traffic congestion on Interstate 15 and surrounding roadways.
KAABOO released its lineup Thursday morning, with Kings of Leon, Dave Matthews Band and Mumford & Sons headlining the 2019 music festival.
From the cost of feeding the zoo animals in 1978 to the grand opening of the first Legoland outside Europe in 1999, grab your ticket and let’s take a roller coaster ride through the past 40+ years of San Diego attractions.
There are many iconic buildings around San Diego; some are really cool, some are really old and some are known for being haunted. And now you can see them all up close for free.
Speed Circuit Family Fun Center will host a grand opening on Saturday, March 23 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm at 881 Showroom Place in Chula Vista.
People living in their vehicles has become a contentious issue with many residents expressing safety concerns, and on Wednesday, the Pacific Beach Town Council heard more of those concerns as it searches for ideas to fix the situation.
SeaWorld will kick off a celebration of its 55th anniversary Thursday with various amenities, discounts and park attractions.
A man was fatally shot Thursday morning in an alley in the La Presa area south of Spring Valley, authorities said.