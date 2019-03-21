Airbnb Nightmare: Host says guest urinated on bed

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A San Diego man who used Airbnb to rent out his home claims someone using a fake profile rented his home, trashed it and stole several items – including an expensive watch.

The man asked News 8 not to use his name. He said he is not telling people to not use Airbnb. He is a loyal customer himself who loves using the vacation home rental service and has enjoyed being a host.

The man said that in the two years he has been using Airbnb, he has never had a problem until last weekend.

“I just felt extremely violated to have the level of damage and theft. I just never expected anything of this magnitude,” he said.

The man told News 8 he is afraid of the person who rented out his home last weekend. He claims the renter hosted a large party and trashed his house – which, according to him, is against Airbnb rules.

According to the man, there was damage to his furniture and the walls. The worst part was in the bedroom upstairs.

“I was just in shock. The smell was horrendous. The first thing I saw was a huge puddle of urine at the foot of the bed. It was very large like someone stood at the edge of the bed and urinated,” he said.

The man told News 8 he realized several items were missing from his home – including an expensive watch. He said he can’t talk about other items that were taken because they are now part of a larger investigation.

“The police came, they took fingerprints, DNA. They were trying to identify as many individuals that were here,” said the man.

The man told News 8 that it was through the police that he discovered the renter’s Airbnb profile was fake even though it was listed as “verified” by the company.

Police confirmed the case is under investigation, but so far no one has been arrested.

The man thought he was covered by Airbnb because of the company’s host guarantee, but when he filed a claim, Airbnb told him he must contact the renter first before the case could move forward.

“I don’t feel comfortable contacting them given what the police had told me. I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me. It is a risk you take because you want to make additional income or whatever reason you want to rent your home. I don’t want to hurt Airbnb’s business. I just want people to make an educated decision to know that when they rent their home the person could not be who they say they are,” said the man.

The total loss, according to man, was roughly $13,000.

News 8 did reach out to Airbnb. The man did receive a response from the company. The company was apologetic and promised to figure out why his case was not handled properly. The man said Airbnb told him he would be reimbursed for the damages.