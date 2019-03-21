Homeowner, 2 dogs survive fire at Carlsbad home

While many locals have ventured north to find fields of poppies, plenty of springtime beauty is popping up all over San Diego County.
A crime scene DNA match has, at long last, allowed homicide detectives to determine who stabbed a La Jolla mother of two to death at her home four decades ago, San Diego police announced Thursday.
A San Diego gym, Fitness is My Sickness (FIMS), is offering classes that are specifically geared toward the deaf and hard of hearing community.
The 2019 super bloom in Walker Canyon, which is attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to the City of Lake Elsinore, is causing significant traffic congestion on Interstate 15 and surrounding roadways.
A San Diego man who used Airbnb to rent out his home claims someone using a fake profile rented his home, trashed it and stole several items – including an expensive watch.
Crews on Thursday were able to save one of two dogs found unconscious inside a burning home and garage in Carlsbad, according to the Carlsbad Fire Department. A third dog and the homeowner were also able to escape the blaze.
High school sophomores and juniors from San Diego and Imperial counties are invited to apply for a unique opportunity with the FBI.
More than 7,000 utility customers were left without power Thursday morning after three separate outages across San Diego County.
KAABOO released its lineup Thursday morning, with Kings of Leon, Dave Matthews Band and Mumford & Sons headlining the 2019 music festival.