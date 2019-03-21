Homeowner, 2 dogs survive fire at Carlsbad home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Crews on Thursday were able to save one of two dogs found unconscious inside a burning home and garage in Carlsbad, according to the Carlsbad Fire Department. A third dog and the homeowner were also able to escape the blaze.

Firefighters responded to reports of a garage on fire just after noon in the 3900 block of James Drive. Upon arrival, they found the structure fully engulfed with flames extending to the home.

Firefighters were unable to use a nearby hydrant because the flames broke a power line that came down right in front of it. An engine instead had to bring water from 600 feet away before firefighters were able to enter the home to look for the dogs inside.

Witnesses say they broke out a front window to see if they could rescue dogs in the home but could not get in. The owner broke out another window on the back of the home and tried to go through but cut himself before turning back.

Meanwhile one dog jumped out the front window and appeared fine.

Crews located the two other dogs unconscious inside. One was revived using CPR; sadly, the other unresponsive dog did not make it.

It was unclear how many people lived in the home and how long they may be displaced for following the fire.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries during the blaze. Medics treated the homeowner and injured firefighter at the scene. Both self-transported to hospitals for evaluation and are expected to make a full recoveries.