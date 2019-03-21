San Diego gym offers fitness classes to the deaf and hard of hearing

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A San Diego gym, Fitness is My Sickness (FIMS), is offering classes that are specifically geared toward the deaf and hard of hearing community.

According to FIMS, fitness has not been very accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing, but its Sign & Sweat fitness classes aims at changing the San Diego fitness community by becoming more inclusive.

FIMS’ owner is Monique Allen and said she is excited about making her gym a place of inclusion.

“We had such a positive response from our first Sign and Sweat workshop, we decided to continue them, and we could not be more excited,” she said.

The workshop includes adaptive fitness classes including sign language, standard visual cues, and bass heavy music. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn some simple sign language and instruction on how to incorporate the use of gestures, demos, and even facial expressions to encourage inclusiveness.

Monique said, “My Sickness Sign & Sweat Fitness Workshop is free to the public, and we welcome and encourage all levels and abilities to attend.”

For more information about the gym or to sign up for a class, visit their website.