Senator Bernie Sanders will hold San Diego rally on Friday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Senator Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in San Diego on Friday at the Waterfront Park.

Senator Sanders' San Diego rally is one of three stops in California that also include Los Angeles and San Francisco.

He last visited the state in October as part of a nationwide effort to get out the vote ahead of a midterm election cycle. This trip follow stops in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

Friday's rally is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.