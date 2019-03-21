Mexico's football legend Luis “El Matador” Hernandez meets and greets fans

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – On Thursday, fans were able to meet and greet with Mexican football legend Luis “El Matador” Hernandez at the Wells Fargo Museum in Old Town ahead of Friday’s Mexico vs Chile game.

Hernandez, a former team striker, is the fourth highest goal scorer of all-time for Mexico’s national football team.

“Unbelievable, Luis is great! I had heard wonderful things about him, never met him before. Despite the long line of people trying to see him, he spent a few moments getting to know me and talked to me – asking what I do. That was pretty great,” said Mike Tannenbaum.

Hernandez has played for teams in Mexico, Argentina and the United States. He played for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

“He is truly a legend in Mexico soccer. He played in 87 World Cup games. He has more goals than anyone. He is just a true legend and people are really, really excited to just see him,” said Brian Lee, regional president for Wells Fargo Bank San Diego.

Hernandez told News 8 he predicts Friday’s match up will be a 2-0 win for Mexico.