Tyson recalls 69,000 pounds of chicken strips due to metal pieces

Tyson Foods is recalling more than 69,000 pounds of frozen chicken strips because they could be contaminated with metal pieces, the USDA announced Thursday. It was found after the USDA food safety inspectors received two complaints from customers.
The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips were sold as:
There have been no confirmed reports of "adverse reactions" due to the recalled products, the USDA said.
Consumers are urged to throw the food away or return it to the store.
A convicted sex offender's potential release from a state hospital and subsequent placement in the Jacumba Hot Springs community is the subject of a court hearing Friday.
On Thursday, members of Your Voice Has Power – a group that opposes the release of sexually violent predators in east San Diego County - hosted a community event in opposition to the potential release of Alan Earl James.
A crime scene DNA match has, at long last, allowed homicide detectives to determine who stabbed a La Jolla mother of two to death at her home four decades ago, San Diego police announced Thursday.
The 2019 super bloom in Walker Canyon, which is attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to the City of Lake Elsinore, is causing significant traffic congestion on Interstate 15 and surrounding roadways.
A few lingering morning showers dissipate by sunrise. Afternoon high temperatures warmer under mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be a little gusty and there is a small chance for some light rain.
A San Diego gym, Fitness is My Sickness (FIMS), is offering classes that are specifically geared toward the deaf and hard of hearing community.
On Thursday, fans were able to meet and greet with Mexican football legend Luis “El Matador” Hernandez at the Wells Fargo Museum in Old Town ahead of Friday’s Mexico vs Chile game.
Power outages across northern and central San Diego County left more than 7,000 homes and businesses temporarily without power Thursday.