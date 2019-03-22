San Diego sexual abuse survivors band together

On Thursday, members of Your Voice Has Power – a group that opposes the release of sexually violent predators in east San Diego County - hosted a community event in opposition to the potential release of Alan Earl James.
Widespread Spring showers moved in across San Diego earlier today, but we will see drier conditions tonight as the wet weather moves east. But, our skies will offer up a different spectacle as the cloud cover goes from mostly to partly cloudy revealing the last Supermoon of 2019.
CVS Pharmacy announced Wednesday that it will begin selling hemp-derived CBD products in eight states.
On Thursday, fans were able to meet and greet with Mexican football legend Luis “El Matador” Hernandez at the Wells Fargo Museum in Old Town ahead of Friday’s Mexico vs Chile game.
Power outages across northern and central San Diego County left more than 7,000 homes and businesses temporarily without power Thursday.
While many locals have ventured north to find fields of poppies, plenty of springtime beauty is popping up all over San Diego County.
A crime scene DNA match has, at long last, allowed homicide detectives to determine who stabbed a La Jolla mother of two to death at her home four decades ago, San Diego police announced Thursday.
A San Diego gym, Fitness is My Sickness (FIMS), is offering classes that are specifically geared toward the deaf and hard of hearing community.
The 2019 super bloom in Walker Canyon, which is attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to the City of Lake Elsinore, is causing significant traffic congestion on Interstate 15 and surrounding roadways.