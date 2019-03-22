San Diego sexual abuse survivors band together

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – On Thursday, members of Your Voice Has Power – a group that opposes the release of sexually violent predators in east San Diego County - hosted a community event in opposition to the potential release of Alan Earl James.

Robert Nabors was just five-years-old when he was raped by his cousin, Alan Earl James.

“I have not talked about this for 40 years. I did not deserve that. I did not deserve to be raped as a kid,” he told News 8.

James was also convicted of raping two little girls in 1986. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

James, who is now 56 years-old, has been deemed fit to return to the community, but his victims are striking back in what they call a fight for the rights of all abuse victims.

“Us victims are the ones who have to deal with this our whole life. We are basically serving a life sentence because of somebody else’s actions,” said Nabors.

Mary Taylor was a victim of Alvin Quarles, known as the bolder than most rapist – another sexually violent predator who is also under consideration to be released into Jacumba Hot Springs.

Mary told News 8 recent court decisions are in violating of Marsy’s Law.

“It is time for San Diego to stand up and say, ‘tell the courts, stop. This has to stop,’” she said.

County Board of Supervisors Chair Dianne Jacob, who represented Jacumba Hot Springs, has voiced her outrage over James’ release saying in part: “Alan Earl James represent the worst of the worst and does not deserve a life outside of prison.”

A court hearing regarding his potential release is slated for Friday morning.