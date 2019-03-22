Hearing for potential East County release of convicted sex offender

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A convicted sex offender's potential release from a state hospital and subsequent placement in the Jacumba Hot Springs community is the subject of a court hearing Friday.
Alan Earl James, 56, was convicted in 1981 and 1986 of several sex-related felonies involving at least three minor victims and sentenced to 28 years in state prison, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.
James, who is classified as a "sexually violent predator," was committed to Coalinga State Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment "for an indeterminate term," until he petitioned for a monitored conditional release last summer, prosecutors said.
San Diego County Superior Court Judge Albert Harutunian recommended James' integration into the conditional release program last fall.
The California Department of State Hospitals have since proposed to place James at 45612 Old Highway 80 in Jacumba Hot Springs, a property under the jurisdiction of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, which is staffed by sheriff's deputies.
Members of the public will be allowed to address the court regarding James' recommendation for release, in addition to written comments submitted during a public comment period ending earlier in March.
On Thursday, members of Your Voice Has Power – a group that opposes the release of sexually violent predators in east San Diego County - hosted a community event in opposition to the potential release of Alan Earl James.
