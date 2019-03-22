Firefighters rescue 4 people from tunnel fire in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) – Firefighters rescued four people from a smoke-filled tunnel in Chula Vista Thursday after they apparently started a fire inside to stay warm.

The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. in the 700 block of H Street near Interstate 5.



Responding firefighters say a group of homeless people started the fire and were overcome by smoke.

Crews quickly put the flames out and treated each person for smoke inhalation.

One person had to be taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.