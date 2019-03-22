Gnome is where the heart is

Name: Gnome
Age: 10 years old
Gender: Male
Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
ID #: 574148
Adoption Fee: $25
Gnome is the sweetest old man you will ever meet! He spends most of his time cuddled up on his bed and getting belly rubs from anyone willing to spend some time with him.
Gnome is an amazing oversized lap dog and would do well in any home willing to give tons of love!
He also loves to run around outside and play with tennis balls. He has done well with other dogs and cats.
Gnome’s adoption fee includes his neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days of worry-free insurance from PetFirst and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!
Gnome is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines St. To learn more about making him part of your family, please visit www.sdhumane.org or call (619) 299-7012.
Happy boy! “Gnome” is a senior pitbull mix who loves to play as much as he loves to cuddle. He will be our guest on Friday’s #PetFriends is is available for adoption right now at @sdhumane ?? @News8 @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/6J5YGSWUCW— Barbara-Lee Edwards (@BarbaraLeeNews8) March 21, 2019
