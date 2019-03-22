Kimmel delays Boston court appearance in college admissions scandal

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - La Jolla millionaire Elisabeth Kimmel has delayed her court appearance in Boston to answer to fraud charges in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Kimmel had been set to appear March 29 on conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud charges. Her appearance has been continued until April 3, according to an updated posting on the website for the Massachusetts U.S. District Court.

Del Mar resident Toby MacFarlane is still set to appear March 29 on identical charges.

MacFarlane and Kimmel are accused of paying bribes to cheat their children into top universities.

A total of 32 parents across the country are charged in the alleged scheme.

Prosecutors say the bribe money was funneled through a non-profit organization called The Key, operated out of Newport Beach by its founder Rick Singer.

On Thursday, Singer was seen moving belongings and furniture out of his Newport Beach home. He is now a cooperating witness in the case.

The complaint said Kimmel paid a total of $475,000 to get her daughter into Georgetown University and her son into USC.

MacFarlane is accused of paying $400,000 in the alleged scheme to get his daughter and son into USC.

Kimmel is the former owner of the KFMB Stations. She sold the company to TEGNA, Inc. last year.

