Intruder sexually assaults Talmadge woman in her home, escapes p - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Intruder sexually assaults Talmadge woman in her home, escapes police

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An intruder sexually assaulted a Talmadge woman in her home Friday, authorities reported.

The victim showed up a neighbor's home about 5:30 a.m. to report that she had just been attacked by a stranger who had sneaked into her residence in the 4400 block of 50th Street, according to San Diego police.

Patrol personnel arrived in the mid-city neighborhood to find a man matching the description of the assailant leaving the area, Lt. Carole Beason said. The officers tried to stop the suspect, but he ran off and was able to escape, the lieutenant said.

The assailant was described as a roughly 6-foot-tall, 240-pound black man in his mid-20s to early 30s, wearing jeans and a dark-colored jacket.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Let's Get Loud! Jennifer Lopez to kick off tour in San Diego and L.A.

    Let's Get Loud! Jennifer Lopez to kick off tour in San Diego and L.A.

    Friday, March 22 2019 8:25 PM EDT2019-03-23 00:25:00 GMT

    Jennifer Lopez will celebrate her 50th birthday with a 25-city tour that kicks off on June 7 at the Forum in Inglewood, followed three days later by a show at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, it was announced Friday.

     

    Jennifer Lopez will celebrate her 50th birthday with a 25-city tour that kicks off on June 7 at the Forum in Inglewood, followed three days later by a show at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, it was announced Friday.

     

  • Intruder sexually assaults Talmadge woman in her home, escapes police

    Intruder sexually assaults Talmadge woman in her home, escapes police

    Friday, March 22 2019 7:44 PM EDT2019-03-22 23:44:01 GMT

    An intruder sexually assaulted a Talmadge woman in her home Friday, authorities reported.

     

    An intruder sexually assaulted a Talmadge woman in her home Friday, authorities reported.

     

  • Kimmel delays Boston court appearance in college admissions scandal

    Kimmel delays Boston court appearance in college admissions scandal

    Friday, March 22 2019 7:35 PM EDT2019-03-22 23:35:19 GMT
    Elisabeth Kimmel.Elisabeth Kimmel.
    Elisabeth Kimmel.Elisabeth Kimmel.

    La Jolla millionaire Elisabeth Kimmel has delayed her court appearance in Boston to answer to fraud charges in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

     

    La Jolla millionaire Elisabeth Kimmel has delayed her court appearance in Boston to answer to fraud charges in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.