Let's Get Loud! Jennifer Lopez to kick off tour in San Diego and L.A.

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Jennifer Lopez will celebrate her 50th birthday with a 25-city tour that kicks off on June 7 at the Forum in Inglewood, followed three days later by a show at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, it was announced Friday.

The "It's My Party Tour," billed as the entertainer's first-ever U.S. headlining tour, will wrap up July 25 in Miami, a day after her milestone birthday.

In between, stops are planned in: Sacramento, San Jose, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, the Texas cities of San Antonio, Edinburg, Dallas and Houston, St. Paul, Minnesota, Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, New York City, Mansfield, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., Newark, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Orlando.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning next Friday at LiveNation.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets beginning Tuesday.

