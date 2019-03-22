Growing Up San Diego: Rady Children's Genomics Institute Project

The Federal Emergency Management Agency wrongly released to a contractor the personal information of 2.3 million survivors of devastating 2017 hurricanes and wildfires, potentially exposing the victims to identity fraud and theft, a government watchdog reported Friday.
A convicted sex offender's potential release from a state hospital and subsequent placement in Jacumba Hot Springs drew a substantial crowd to a downtown San Diego courtroom on Friday, which included the inmate's victims and others opposing his placement in eastern San Diego County.
You might have seen butterflies around San Diego County recently, but now you can see them all in one spot. News 8's photojournalist Bruce Patch gives us a sneak peak at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park's Hidden Jungle which opens this weekend.
Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine is 50 percent of the way to reaching a major goal – the sequencing of 100 critically ill infants.
Jennifer Lopez will celebrate her 50th birthday with a 25-city tour that kicks off on June 7 at the Forum in Inglewood, followed three days later by a show at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, it was announced Friday.
La Jolla millionaire Elisabeth Kimmel has delayed her court appearance in Boston to answer to fraud charges in the nationwide college admissions scandal.
The Surfrider Foundation released its annual Clean Water Report Friday, detailing the measures the organization has taken to improve water quality in San Diego County and quell sewage contamination of local shorelines.