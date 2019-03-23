Top-seeded UNC overcomes slow 1st half to beat Iona in NCAAs

A weak ridge of high pressure brought a break in the wet weather to San Diego under partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday. Onshore flow and a deepening marine layer will bring low clouds back into the forecast, west of the mountains, Friday night through Saturday morning.
Mexico's national football team on Friday night won its game against Chile at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in Mission Valley.
In an effort to rally voters, Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday returned to San Diego for the first time since announcing another bid for the White House and held a rally at the Waterfront Park.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency wrongly released to a contractor the personal information of 2.3 million survivors of devastating 2017 hurricanes and wildfires, potentially exposing the victims to identity fraud and theft, a government watchdog reported Friday.
A convicted sex offender's potential release from a state hospital and subsequent placement in Jacumba Hot Springs drew a substantial crowd to a downtown San Diego courtroom on Friday, which included the inmate's victims and others opposing his placement in eastern San Diego County.
You might have seen butterflies around San Diego County recently, but now you can see them all in one spot. News 8's photojournalist Bruce Patch gives us a sneak peak at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park's Hidden Jungle which opens this weekend.
Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine is 50 percent of the way to reaching a major goal – the sequencing of 100 critically ill infants.