Mexico vs Chile football game draws huge crowds - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mexico vs Chile football game draws huge crowds

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Mexico's national football team on Friday night won its game against Chile at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in Mission Valley. 

The game drew huge crowds, but as News 8's Brandon Lewis explains, there was some controversy because of other games that have been played on the field. 

 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Weekend waves and climbing temps

    Weekend waves and climbing temps

    Saturday, March 23 2019 12:43 AM EDT2019-03-23 04:43:04 GMT

    A weak ridge of high pressure brought a break in the wet weather to San Diego under partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday. Onshore flow and a deepening marine layer will bring low clouds back into the forecast, west of the mountains, Friday night through Saturday morning. 

     

    A weak ridge of high pressure brought a break in the wet weather to San Diego under partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday. Onshore flow and a deepening marine layer will bring low clouds back into the forecast, west of the mountains, Friday night through Saturday morning. 

     

  • Mexico vs Chile football game draws huge crowds

    Mexico vs Chile football game draws huge crowds

    Saturday, March 23 2019 12:39 AM EDT2019-03-23 04:39:48 GMT

    Mexico's national football team on Friday night won its game against Chile at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in Mission Valley. 

     

    Mexico's national football team on Friday night won its game against Chile at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in Mission Valley. 

     

  • Bernie Sanders brings 2020 campaign to San Diego

    Bernie Sanders brings 2020 campaign to San Diego

    Saturday, March 23 2019 12:24 AM EDT2019-03-23 04:24:24 GMT

    In an effort to rally voters, Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday returned to San Diego for the first time since announcing another bid for the White House and held a rally at the Waterfront Park.

     

    In an effort to rally voters, Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday returned to San Diego for the first time since announcing another bid for the White House and held a rally at the Waterfront Park.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.