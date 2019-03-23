Mexico vs Chile soccer game draws huge crowds

By MITCH STACY AP Sports Writer North Carolina completed a perfect first round for top seeds in this NCAA Tournament, but not before Iona became the latest No. 16 seed to show these matchups are no sure thing. Cameron Johnson scored 21 points, and North Carolina quickly erased a five-point halftime deficit to hot-shooting Iona, going on to win 88-73 on Friday night. The Tar Heels (28-6), who came into the tournament as a top seed for a record 17th time, advanced to play Washington i...