Woman struck and killed by vehicle near SDSU

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 48-year-old woman was struck by a car and fatally injured Friday night near San Diego State University.

The victim was hit about 7:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of College Avenue south of Montezuma Road, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

A 66-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Versa northbound and the pedestrian was crossing College Avenue eastbound mid-block when she was struck, Heims said.

The driver of the Versa stopped at the scene to render assistance, he said.

The pedestrian was taken by paramedics to a hospital where she died, Heims said.

"There was no alcohol or drugs involved," Heims said.

The accident remains under investigation.