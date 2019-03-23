Woman struck and killed by vehicle near SDSU

Active Valor, the combat veteran non-profit organization in San Diego, will host its fifth Valor Adventures of the year in Bonsall on Sunday at Rawhide Ranch.
A 48-year-old woman was struck by a car and fatally injured Friday night near San Diego State University.
Mexico's national soccer team on Friday night won its game against Chile at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in Mission Valley.
A weak ridge of high pressure brought a break in the wet weather to San Diego under partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday. Onshore flow and a deepening marine layer will bring low clouds back into the forecast, west of the mountains, Friday night through Saturday morning.
In an effort to rally voters, Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday returned to San Diego for the first time since announcing another bid for the White House and held a rally at the Waterfront Park.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency wrongly released to a contractor the personal information of 2.3 million survivors of devastating 2017 hurricanes and wildfires, potentially exposing the victims to identity fraud and theft, a government watchdog reported Friday.
A convicted sex offender's potential release from a state hospital and subsequent placement in Jacumba Hot Springs drew a substantial crowd to a downtown San Diego courtroom on Friday, which included the inmate's victims and others opposing his placement in eastern San Diego County.