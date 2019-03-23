City hosting automotive waste recycling event at Miramar College

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The city of San Diego's Environmental Services Department is hosting an automotive product recycling event on Saturday at San Diego Miramar College.

Residents can recycle items such as used motor oil, oil filters, car batteries and antifreeze for free at the event to help eliminate the dumping of hazardous waste. The city will also accept household batteries and fluorescent lightbulbs, but will not accept items such as paint, household cleaners and propane tanks. Recycling limits are set at 10 gallons of liquid or 100 pounds of solid materials, according to the city.

"Automotive waste that is not disposed of properly can be very toxic for wildlife and can negatively impact the environment," said Joy Newman, manager of the city's Household Hazardous Waste Program. "We are encouraging do-it-yourselfers and home mechanics to drop off any used oil, oil filters, antifreeze and auto batteries they have collected to help keep our streets, open spaces and waterways clean."

The recycling event begins at 9 a.m. at Miramar College, located at 10440 Black Mountain Road. The city plans to hold a similar event next month, as well.