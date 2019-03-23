Man stabbed after argument ensues over loud music - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man stabbed after argument ensues over loud music

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 21-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday morning after he got into an argument with three males over the volume of music that was playing.

The stabbing was reported at 12:23 a.m. in the 14200 block of Cuca Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The man was wounded in the right forearm and was taken to a hospital by relatives for treatment, Heims said.

The three suspects jumped into a dark vehicle and fled in an unknown direction, he said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.