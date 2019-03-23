San Diego County average gas price rises to highest amount since 2015

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose on Saturday to its highest amount since Sept. 2, 2015, increasing 3.6 cents to $3.462, one day after recording its largest daily increase since Nov. 4, 2017 -- 3.8 cents.

The average price has risen 14 of the past 16 days, increasing 14.9 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 12.2 cents more than one week ago and 15.1 cents higher than one month ago but 2.8 cents less than one year ago.

The price spike is the result of a reduction in supply caused by a partial shutdown of the Phillips 66 Carson refinery, planned maintenance at the Torrance Refinery and unplanned flaring at the Chevron El Segundo refinery Thursday, said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.