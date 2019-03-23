Habitat for Humanity dedicates first 4 homes in affordable housing community

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Habitat for Humanity dedicated the first four homes of an affordable housing community in Logan Heights on Saturday.

The homes are a part of an 11 home phase that are being built in partnership with local families who are in need of improved housing. The homes will be sold to them at a price they can afford.

The houses themselves were mostly built by nearly 7,000 Habitat for Humanity volunteers who were working alongside the homeowners, who committed to build and buy the homes.

Celebrating #Homeownership in #SanDiego as 4 families had their new homes built by @SanDiegoHabitat dedicated in Logan Heights. 7 more homes will be constructed in same area?? @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/Q0mCNPFgwL — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) March 23, 2019

The homes range from 1,300 to 1,400 square feet and consist of three and four bedrooms, 2-car garages, private yards and drought-tolerant landscaping. The homes also feature energy efficient appliances and plumbing fixtures.

The remaining seven homes in the first phase are expected to be completed by the end of 2019.