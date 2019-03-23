Sheriff's department arrests 25 in South Bay warrant sweep

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Sheriff's deputies arrested more than two dozen people as part of a warrant sweep in South Bay on Saturday -- including a man who tried to resist being taken into custody.

Deputies made the arrests in and around Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, National City, Bonita and Lincoln Acres on Saturday, San Diego County Sheriff's Sgt. David Pocklington said.

They arrested 25 people on 31 misdemeanor warrants and one felony warrant, Pocklington said.

One man, 23-year-old Israel Amezcua of Chula Vista, tried to fight off deputies while he was being arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, Pocklington said.

Amezcua was ultimately taken into custody and booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a new charge of resisting arrest.

The warrant sweep was funded by, the Sheriff's Warrant System Automation Trust Fund, which collects assessment fees from people who have violated a written promise to appear in court or otherwise fail to comply with a court order.

The Sheriff's Department encourages anyone with outstanding warrants to turn themselves in Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at any of the department's court facilities, Pocklington said.