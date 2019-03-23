San Diego woman stabbed to death after car accident in Phoenix

Chaos ensued on a Phoenix freeway on Friday morning after a car crashed off the side of the road. As witnesses pulled over to help, they saw a man stabbing a woman to death.
Sheriff's deputies arrested more than two dozen people as part of a warrant sweep in South Bay on Saturday -- including a man who tried to resist being taken into custody.
At least one person was killed and three were injured in a crash on state Route 163 in Balboa Park early Saturday morning.
The city of San Diego's Environmental Services Department hosted an automotive product recycling event on Saturday at San Diego Miramar College.
San Diego Habitat for Humanity dedicated the first four homes of an affordable housing community in Logan Heights on Saturday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom moved Friday to bypass environmental regulations to prepare for the next wildfire season, a move he said was necessary to prevent further loss of life even as it frustrated activists in a state viewed as a national environmental leader.
Henry Avocado Corporation is voluntarily recalling California-grown whole avocados sold in bulk at retail stores because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose on Saturday to its highest amount since Sept. 2, 2015, increasing 3.6 cents to $3.462, one day after recording its largest daily increase since Nov. 4, 2017 -- 3.8 cents.
A 21-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday morning after he got into an argument with three males over the volume of music that was playing.