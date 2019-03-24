Bicyclist suffers major injury in crash with SUV in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) - A woman in her 40s riding a bicycle suffered major injuries when she was struck by an SUV during a traffic crash in El Cajon, a police lieutenant said Sunday.



The woman was riding in a southerly direction in the crosswalk of Cuyamaca Street, against a red light, when she was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet SUV traveling in the westbound lane on Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon police Lt. Jason Taub said.



Officers and paramedics dispatched to the scene at 6:25 p.m. Saturday found the woman unresponsive on the street. Paramedics rushed her to a local trauma center with major injuries, Taub said.



The driver of the SUV, a 53-year-old man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, the lieutenant said.



El Cajon police asked anyone who saw the crash to call them at (619) 579-3311.