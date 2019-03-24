Big Brother hopefuls audition in San Diego to be on season 21

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Every year, CBS looks for more than a dozen people to live in a house together and compete for $500,000 on “Big Brother.”

Each season brings viewers funny moments, touching moments and, of course, a whole lot of drama.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered in Miramar to show off why they deserve to be the next houseguest on the show.

"It’s a little embarrassing but … this will be my 23rd time trying out,” said Blair Falconer who flew to San Diego from Kansas City for his chance to audition. “I don't think it's a bad addiction, but yes it's an addiction.”

All those auditions are not even the most extreme thing Blair has done in an effort to get on "Big Brother”

"My tattoo artist said I'll give you a ‘Big Brother’ tattoo for good luck,” said Blair.

On each season of the show, a group of cast members live together in a house for 100 days with no contact to the outside world. That includes no access to TV or social media.

The group is then recorded 24 hours a day as they compete to stay on the show, which of course involves a lot of clashes and backstabbing.

Those auditioning on Sunday shared their potential strategies if they make it to the “Big Brother” house including staying out of the drama and building alliances.

During auditions, potential contestants were only given a few minutes to convince those casting they have what it takes

San Diegan Kaycee Clark who won last season told News 8 about her strategy.

"My main priority [was] my social game,” she said. “I knew it was going to take me to the very end.”

Still, most folks News 8 talked to said with $500K up for grabs, they definitely weren't above getting cut throat.

Those who still want to audition for the show can sign up online through April 5 or show up to an open casting call.

“I’m a gospel singer, but I’m sinister and sneaky!” says this @CBSBigBrother candidate in his audition going down now at @BallastPoint until 2pm! pic.twitter.com/cr60rw14uv — Eric Kahnert (@EricNews8) March 24, 2019

See more of Jeff Zevely's recent interview with Kaycee Clark below.

