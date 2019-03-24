Police fire pepper balls at alleged car thief in South Bay

Police in the South Bay fired pepper balls at a suspected car thief after he resisted arrested Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
An investigation was underway Sunday into a possible arson attack at a mosque in Escondido, according to authorities.
Every year, CBS looks for more than a dozen people to live in a house together and compete for $500,000 on “Big Brother.” On Sunday hundreds of people gathered in Miramar to show off why they deserve to be the next houseguest on the show.
From the cost of feeding the zoo animals in 1978 to the grand opening of the first Legoland outside Europe in 1999, grab your ticket and let’s take a roller coaster ride through the past 40+ years of San Diego attractions.
A woman in her 40s riding a bicycle suffered major injuries when she was struck by an SUV during a traffic crash in El Cajon, a police lieutenant said Sunday.
San Diego Habitat for Humanity dedicated the first four homes of an affordable housing community in Logan Heights on Saturday.
At least one person was killed and three were injured in a crash on state Route 163 in Balboa Park early Saturday morning.
Chaos ensued on a Phoenix freeway on Friday morning after a car crashed off the side of the road. As witnesses pulled over to help, they saw a man stabbing a woman to death.
Sheriff's deputies arrested more than two dozen people as part of a warrant sweep in South Bay on Saturday -- including a man who tried to resist being taken into custody.