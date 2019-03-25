Eat Clean: Kale made this year's "Dirty Dozen" list

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The leafy green, Kale, landed a spot on 2019's "Dirty Dozen," a list of the fruits and vegetables most contaminated by pesticides, according to the Environmental Working Group's 2019 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides and Produce.

While many people think washing fresh produce before eating it will remove pesticide residues, the EWG report pointed out the USDA washes and peels all produce samples before testing them. The group said this "shows that simple washing DOES NOT remove all pesticides."

Chef Mareya Ibrahim, the Fit Foodie, author of The Clean Eating Handbook, Celebrity Chef and Eat Cleaner (www.EatCleaner.com), visited Morning Extra and says she cannot stress enough, whether organic or not, it’s still likely to be treated with pesticides! Rinsing with water alone is just not enough.

However, in a 2017 study released from Grow Green Industries, Inc. up to 98% of fungicides such as Carbendazim and neoninicotinoid pesticides such as Imidacloprid, can be removed from whole porous fruit such as strawberries through effective cleaning with Eat Cleaner Fruit + Vegetable Wash.

Mareya, strongly encourages you to wash all your produce thoroughly.