Spring Cleaning: Adding value to your home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As mortgage interest rates continue to fall and it's becoming easier for many people to buy a home, sellers want to make sure they can get the most for their home.

Adding value to your house can seem easier said than done. But, the experts say it doesn't have to be difficult or expensive. News 8 talked with Joy Bender from the real estate brokerage company Compass. Compass offers sellers pre-sale cleaning and improvements with no upfront costs, as well as no minimum listing price.

The real estate technology company said its new Compass Concierge product “will empower agents to better serve their clients, minimizing the seller’s short-term financial burden while maximizing the odds of an improved sale price.” The new service will be offered in all 22 markets in which Compass currently operates.

With advice from their Compass agents, sellers will be guided through what home improvements would be the best options for their markets. Compass also said it would cover the costs for services like deep cleaning, painting, staging, de-cluttering, landscaping and “other cosmetic renovations.”

News 8's Ashley Jacobs learns more about the program and gets tips on simple change you can make on your own.