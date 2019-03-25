How to Guide: Hosting a royal shower

A state appeals court panel Monday ordered the city of San Diego to compensate city workers who lost their pensions following a voter-approved pension reform initiative that was illegally placed on the 2012 ballot.
A convicted sex offender will be released from a state hospital and placed at a sheriff's facility in Jacumba Hot Springs, where he will continue treatment in a conditional release program, a San Diego judge ruled Monday.
Artist Cosimo Cavallar is building a wall along the US-Mexico border in Tecate made entirely of cotija cheese.
Two giant pandas are headed back to China in April, according the San Diego Zoo. The San Diego Zoo developed an agreement with China in 1996 to house two adult pandas and their offspring.
Spring is finally here and with it comes the fresh flavors of the season. Chef George stopped by Morning Extra to share some scrumptious spring recipes including strawberry daiquiris, berry ambrosia salad and more.
With Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle & Prince Harry expected to welcome a royal baby in April, News 8's Ashley Jacobs wants to help you throw your own shower fit for a prince or princess.
As mortgage interest rates continue to fall and it's becoming easier for many people to buy a home, sellers want to make sure they can get the most for their home.
The leafy green, Kale, landed a spot on 2019's "Dirty Dozen," a list of the fruits and vegetables most contaminated by pesticides, according to the Environmental Working Group's 2019 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides and Produce.