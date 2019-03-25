How to Guide: Hosting a royal shower

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - With Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle & Prince Harry expected to welcome a royal baby in April, News 8's Ashley Jacobs wants to help you throw your own shower fit for a prince or princess.

She turns to lifestyle experts Kellie Gillespie and Mei Ling from FamilyEntourage.com. They've partnered with luxury brands from UppaBaby stroller and car seat, to a Tula carrier, a mamaroo from 4Moms with a Royal insert to showcase gifts fit for royalty and they'll even be gifting the items to a local mom through their giveaway running on their blog.

Though showers are about showing the mom-to-be with gifts, it is also important to pay close attention to detail when hosting. The ladies set up their display at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa. Megan's shower was interactive for friends with a "dessert tasting" experience and a tutorial in flower arrangement. So, why not use that inspiration to graft your own craft area to construct flower crowns with guests.

