Westboro Baptist Church met by counter-protesters at San Diego schools

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A controversial group rallied outside two East County San Diego high schools on Monday. Westboro Baptist Church protested at El Cajon Valley and Monte Vista high schools where they were met by students and activists holding counter-protests.

News 8’s Steve Fiorina reports from Spring Valley with more on the rallies.

The group has previously gained notoriety for their protests targeting the LGBT community, minority groups and funerals of fallen U.S. troops.

Westboro, based in Topeka, Kansas, is not affiliated with any national Baptist organization and have been named an extremist hate group by the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

News 8’s spoke with El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells about his reaction to the protests when they were being planned last week.

Wells said he had no idea why Westboro targeted the schools.

