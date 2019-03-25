Artist Cosimo Cavallar is building a border cheese wall out of cotija cheese

TECATE (NEWS 8) - Artist Cosimo Cavallar is building a wall along the US-Mexico border in Tecate made entirely of cotija cheese.
On Monday, 200 blocks were delivered as part of Cavallar's "Make America Grate Again" project.
According to his GoFundMe page, Cavallar was "inspired to start the Cheese Wall because of the political environment we are living in today."
He has set up a GoFundMe page with the goal to raise $300,000 in order to build a quarter of a mile long spoiled cheese border wall.
Cavallar leased the property where he is building the wall for a year, and he plans to add to the wall as donations come in.
The wall of cheese is expected to be six-feet high and three-feet wide. Cavallar is purchasing the blocks of expired cheese from several fabricators.
Cavallaro is described as a "controversial artist who has used perishables for the last 20 years, from covering hotel rooms and the fashion model Twiggy, to creating a chocolate Jesus during Holy Week that caused a national uproar when the church closed the exhibition down and threatened the artist."
