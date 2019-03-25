Thief threatens woman with knife during Fashion Valley robbery-carjacking

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A thief held a knife to a woman's throat while robbing her at Fashion Valley mall Monday afternoon.

The robber approached the victim from behind about 2 p.m. in a parking lot outside a JCPenney store on the west side of the Friars Road shopping center and demanded her wallet and keys, according to San Diego police.

When the woman turned around, the bandit put the blade of a knife to her neck, Officer Dino Delimitros said. After she complied with his demands, the thief, who appeared to be in his 30s, drove off in her white 2017 Nissan Sentra.

The victim described the robber as a roughly 5-foot-7-inch, 175-pound Latino in blue jeans and a black T-shirt.