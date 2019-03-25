San Diego Padres fans excited for opening day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The excitement is building for San Diego Padres fans as opening day approaches. Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park is officially sold out which means a lot of San Diegans will be playing hooky from work to watch Manny Machado take the field for the first time in a Padres uniform.

News 8’s Steve Price reports with more on what fans are expecting from opening day and the Padres 2019 season.

News 8 found that “Manny mania” is evident inside the team's store where you can get Manny hats, baseballs - and for $320 - a jersey.

"We got tickets as close to third base as we possibly could,” said Maureen Macias who got tickets for Sunday's game with the goal of sitting as close to Machado as possible.

"If it wasn't for Manny, I don't know what I'd be doing Sunday, but I'm going to be at the game ‘cause with Manny we have a chance for the playoffs and the World Series,” said Maureen.

Art Oates spent over $600 on tickets on Monday and says he’s been a Padres fan for decades, so he’s been through a lot of rough seasons. Art said he is cautiously optimistic that this season is going to be a big hit and if it's not he's got a backup plan.

"We take the trolley down here, go have hamburgers, see the game - if it's boring, we go to Tin Fish and have a glass of wine [and] take the trolley home.”

While fans are hoping the team can sweep the Giants to open the season, inside Petco Park workers have been putting the finishing touches on the stadium and field for what they hope will be a winning fan experience.

The San Diego Padres open the season with seven straight home games so there will be several chances to catch them early and there are still tickets available for those games.

If you are one of the lucky ones that got tickets for Thursday’s game, see below for details and links to help you make the most of opening day.

The San Diego Padres 2019 opening day and Petco Park home opener is Thursday, March 28 against the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is slated for 1:10 p.m. and there will be an opening day hat giveaway for all fans in attendance. Click here to see more about this season’s other giveaways.

Opening day is officially sold out, however some tickets have popped up on resale websites like SeatGeek and StubHub.

One great way to get to opening day – or any Padres game – is public transportation. Click here for MTS’s Padres service schedule.

Looking ahead to more fun at San Diego Padres games this season, check out the 2019 theme games at Petco Park, which will include Bark at the Park, Out at the Park, WineFest and much more.

If all this baseball talk has you excited for the season, click here for single game tickets and here for the full season schedule.

RELATED COVERAGE