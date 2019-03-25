San Marcos mom to appear on new show 'Million Dollar Mile'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you were told to run as fast as you could for a million dollars, how fast would you run? How hard would you try?

Rhandi Orme, a San Marcos mother of four, will be one of the first contestants on the new CBS Television Network show called "Million Dollar Mile." Rhandi is an accomplished utlra-marathon runner and obstacle course athlete.

She met with Jeff Zevely, in the hills of North County San Diego, to see if she was ready for the ultimate million-dollar challenge. Jeff tried to trip Rhandi on the trail, he threw an inflatable object at her and even dressed up in a scary outfit with a mask (all in good fun) to test Rhandi.

No big surprise, Rhandi laughed her way through all three challenges and said, "I love a challenge, bring it on. That million dollars is mine!"

During her appearance on "Million Dollar Mile," Rhandi was given a two-minute head start then a group of elite athletes, known as “Defenders,” chased her down and tried to prevent her from winning the $1,000,000 prize in the high-stakes physical competition series.

The "Defenders" are a group of 10 top-ranked international athletes, including a Green Beret and “Army Athlete of the Year,” the most decorated Obstacle Course Race (OCR) athlete in history, and a two-time Guinness World Record holder for both the farthest and highest wall flips. These exceptional competitors hold titles in some of the toughest races, including: Kona Ironman World Championships, Tough Mudder X, CrossFit Games, Spartan World Championships and more.

“We searched the globe to find the best athletes to defend the "Million Dollar Mile." You may not know their names, but you’re about to,” according to executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan. “These ‘Defenders’ combine strength and speed with a level of endurance and mental toughness like you’ve never seen before. They are driven…they don’t like to lose, and when they are chasing runners down on the streets of Los Angeles, it’s truly riveting!”

The executive producer of "Million Dollar Mile" is professional basketball star Lebron James. The show is hosted by former college football champion, Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow with Matt “Money” Smith and Maria Taylor serving as commentators.

"Million Dollar Mile" premieres Wednesday, March 27 at 9 p.m. on CBS.