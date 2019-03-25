Spring break travel tips from the authors of 30DayTravel.com - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Spring break travel tips from the authors of 30DayTravel.com

By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Need help planning a trip for spring break? Kaila Yu and Kiki Wong can help!

The authors of 30DayTravel.com stopped by Morning Extra to share travel safety tips and more.

Kaila and Kiki’s top 3 safe and recommended spring break travel destinations are Barbados, Jacksonville, Florida; and Kauai, Hawaii.

Below are some of the tips Kaila and Kiki shared.

  • The US State Department has released updated country rankings to determine the travel safety of each country. Go to travel.safe.gov to see how your destination ranks.
  • The State Department also recommends that you enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program also known as STEP, which will give you up to date travel advisory alerts and help locate you in the event of an emergency
  • Studies have shown that only 38% of Americans purchase travel insurance. Kaila and Kiki recommend purchasing travel insurance for your trips. Travel insurance protects you with getting your money back for flight cancellations, missed connections, natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and more.
