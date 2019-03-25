Celebrity makeup artist shares spring beauty tips and trends - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Celebrity makeup artist shares spring beauty tips and trends

By CBS News 8 Team
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Spring is here and finally the sun has agreed to come out. It's time to make a few makeup and hair changes and bring your look current with the spring trends, according to the professionals. 

Makeup artist Brian Bond shared his spring beauty tips and trends with Morning Extra. 

