Four thrown from car after fiery crash in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Four people were critically injured Monday night after their vehicle lost control, rolled over and burst into flames in El Cajon, according to police.

The four occupants were ejected from the vehicle. The victims were taken to area hospitals. Two of the victims were taken to Sharp Hospital in critical condition. .

The accident happened in the 1500 block of Avocado Avenue in El Cajon.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.