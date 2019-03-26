Four thrown from car after fiery crash in El Cajon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Four thrown from car after fiery crash in El Cajon

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News 8 Team
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Four people were critically injured Monday night after their vehicle lost control, rolled over and burst into flames in El Cajon, according to police. 

The four occupants were ejected from the vehicle. The victims were taken to area hospitals. Two of the victims were taken to Sharp Hospital in critical condition. .

The accident happened in the 1500 block of Avocado Avenue in El Cajon.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.