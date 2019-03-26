Man punches woman twice, steals her SUV in Normal Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police Tuesday were searching for a man suspected of punching a 30-year-old woman twice then stealing her SUV near Ward Canyon Park in the Normal Heights neighborhood.
The 30-year-old woman was inside her Mazda SUV on 39th Street south of Adams Avenue around 11:50 p.m. Monday when a man got into her vehicle and they began to argue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.
The man then punched the woman before getting out of the vehicle and leaving in his own vehicle, a white Cadillac sedan, Buttle said.
The man returned a short time later, punched the woman again and dragged her out of her SUV before hopping into it and taking off, the officer said.
The victim was transported to a hospital, Buttle said, adding that the extent of her injuries was not immediately available.
Officers located the SUV unoccupied in the 3800 block of Edna Place, about a block away from where it was taken, he said.
No suspect descriptions were immediately available.
Robbery detectives were investigating the carjacking.
California lawmakers were considering new rules for gun shows on Tuesday. The legislation would ban guns and ammunition from being sold at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Three deer mice collected in routine monitoring in Boulevard have tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus, County Vector Control said this week.
The excitement is building for San Diego Padres fans as opening day approaches. Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park is officially sold out which means a lot of San Diegans will be playing hooky from work to watch Manny Machado take the field for the first time in a Padres uniform.
An initial appearance for La Jolla woman Elisabeth Kimmel charged in the college admissions scandal has been reset to Friday, March 29 in Boston. Del Mar defendant, Toby MacFarlane, has an identity hearing set for Tuesday in San Diego federal court, as well as an initial appearance in Boston on April 3.
Afternoon temperatures across San Diego are warm on Tuesday. Slightly cooler along the coast as a low makes it's way inland. High clouds will persist over the region Tuesday.
In the first major policy proposal of her presidential campaign, Sen. Kamala Harris of California is focused on boosting the salaries of teachers.
Four people were hospitalized Tuesday morning with serious injuries suffered in fiery, rollover crash in El Cajon.
A 22-year-old man who allegedly shot another man in an alley in the La Presa area south of Spring Valley was slated to appear in court on murder charges Tuesday.
County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced Monday that he will ask his fellow board members to consider developing a currently dilapidated county-owned property in Hillcrest into a facility for behavioral health services, rather than going forward with the current plan to build condominiums on the site.
