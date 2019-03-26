Man slated to appear on murder charges for Spring Valley alleyway shooting

EL CAJON (CNS) - A 22-year-old man who allegedly shot another man in an alley in the La Presa area south of Spring Valley was slated to appear in court on murder charges Tuesday.



Carlos Deandre Davis of La Mesa is accused of shooting 27-year-old Santee resident Carlo Avila at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. Deputies responding to a report of gunfire found Avila with at least one gunshot wound in an alley near the intersection of Delrose Avenue and Elkelton Boulevard, according to sheriff's officials.



Paramedics responded, but Avila was pronounced dead at the scene, Lt. Rich Williams said. Police did not disclose a suspected motive for the shooting, nor how Davis was identified as a suspect.



Davis was arrested Thursday night and was being held without bail, pending Tuesday afternoon's arraignment in El Cajon.

