New court dates set for San Diego parents charged in college admissions scandal

By David Gotfredson, Investigative Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An initial appearance for a La Jolla woman charged in the college admissions scandal has been reset to Friday, March 29 in Boston.

Elisabeth Kimmel, who owned KFMB Stations for decades until it was sold to TEGNA, Inc. in 2018, has hired three Boston attorneys to defend her against fraud charges, court records show.

Kimmel was scheduled to appear April 3 in Boston, but an updated entry on the Massachusetts District Court website said her appearance has been reset.

Del Mar defendant, Toby MacFarlane, has an identity hearing set for Tuesday in San Diego federal court, as well as an initial appearance in Boston on April 3.

Both defendants are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in the nationwide college bribery case.

Prosecutors allege the bribe money was funneled through a non-profit organization called The Key, operated out of Newport Beach by its founder Rick Singer.

The complaint says Kimmel paid a total of $475,000 to get her daughter into Georgetown University and her son into USC.

MacFarlane is accused of paying $400,000 in the alleged scheme to get his daughter and son into USC.

