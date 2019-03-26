New court dates set for San Diego parents charged in college admissions scandal

California lawmakers were considering new rules for gun shows on Tuesday. The legislation would ban guns and ammunition from being sold at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Three deer mice collected in routine monitoring in Boulevard have tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus, County Vector Control said this week.
The excitement is building for San Diego Padres fans as opening day approaches. Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park is officially sold out which means a lot of San Diegans will be playing hooky from work to watch Manny Machado take the field for the first time in a Padres uniform.
An initial appearance for La Jolla woman Elisabeth Kimmel charged in the college admissions scandal has been reset to Friday, March 29 in Boston. Del Mar defendant, Toby MacFarlane, has an identity hearing set for Tuesday in San Diego federal court, as well as an initial appearance in Boston on April 3.
Afternoon temperatures across San Diego are warm on Tuesday. Slightly cooler along the coast as a low makes it's way inland. High clouds will persist over the region Tuesday.
In the first major policy proposal of her presidential campaign, Sen. Kamala Harris of California is focused on boosting the salaries of teachers.
Four people were hospitalized Tuesday morning with serious injuries suffered in fiery, rollover crash in El Cajon.
A 22-year-old man who allegedly shot another man in an alley in the La Presa area south of Spring Valley was slated to appear in court on murder charges Tuesday.
Police Tuesday were searching for a man suspected of punching a 30-year-old woman twice then stealing her SUV near Ward Canyon Park in the Normal Heights neighborhood.
County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced Monday that he will ask his fellow board members to consider developing a currently dilapidated county-owned property in Hillcrest into a facility for behavioral health services, rather than going forward with the current plan to build condominiums on the site.
