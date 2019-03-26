San Diego Padres Opening Day block party - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Padres Opening Day block party

By Paco Ramos, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Padres season opener Thursday against the San Francisco Giants is a sellout. 

According to Stubhub, the Padres saw a 44 percent jump in ticket sales this year compared to last year. If you did not get a ticket to game, there are plenty of activities to do around Petco Park like the two-day Opening Day Block Party. 

The East Village Opening Day Block Party will feature local bands and DJs, baseball-themed beverages, and tons of tasty food. 

Oh, and don't forget to bring your furry friends to the festivities on Pet Friday for the Pet Expo and Four-Legged Fashion Show where the most adorable roster in town will be showcased. 
 

WHERE

IN FRONT OF PETCO PARK
ON “J” STREET
BETWEEN 6TH AND 10TH AVE

WHEN

THURSDAY, MARCH 28TH
10:00 A.M. – 2:30 P.M.
FIRST PITCH at 1:10 P.M.

and

FRIDAY, MARCH 29TH

NOON- 7:30 PM
FIRST PITCH at 7:10 P.M.

COST

FREE

Autographs with Padres Players
10:30 A.M. -12:30 P.M. on March 28th 

Adult Activation Zone: Open duration of both days 
10 A.M.- 2:30PM Thursday 
12 P.M.-7:30 P.M. Friday
 

Padres fans are encouraged to take MTS transportation to and from Petco Park. 

FOOD TRUCKS:

Chameleon Cuisine

Cousin’s Maine Lobster

Goodness Baked Cookie Co.

The Cali Food Truck

FOOD VENDORS:

India Gourmet

Smokin' J's BBQ 

Bred Hot Chicken
Cocina 35
Corn Dog Lemonade
Food Depot
Hawaiian Honey Cones
Manna Kettle Korn
Mr. Joey's
Nava Sausage Company
Rosales Mexican Food
Turkish Grill

All proceeds from the event support the East Village Association's mission to support and promote East Village businesses by establishing the community as San Diego's livable urban village.

