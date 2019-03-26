San Diego Padres Opening Day block party

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Padres season opener Thursday against the San Francisco Giants is a sellout.

According to Stubhub, the Padres saw a 44 percent jump in ticket sales this year compared to last year. If you did not get a ticket to game, there are plenty of activities to do around Petco Park like the two-day Opening Day Block Party.

The East Village Opening Day Block Party will feature local bands and DJs, baseball-themed beverages, and tons of tasty food.

Oh, and don't forget to bring your furry friends to the festivities on Pet Friday for the Pet Expo and Four-Legged Fashion Show where the most adorable roster in town will be showcased.



WHERE

IN FRONT OF PETCO PARK

ON “J” STREET

BETWEEN 6TH AND 10TH AVE

WHEN

THURSDAY, MARCH 28TH

10:00 A.M. – 2:30 P.M.

FIRST PITCH at 1:10 P.M.

and

FRIDAY, MARCH 29TH

NOON- 7:30 PM

FIRST PITCH at 7:10 P.M.

COST

FREE

Autographs with Padres Players

10:30 A.M. -12:30 P.M. on March 28th

Adult Activation Zone: Open duration of both days

10 A.M.- 2:30PM Thursday

12 P.M.-7:30 P.M. Friday



Padres fans are encouraged to take MTS transportation to and from Petco Park.

FOOD TRUCKS:

Chameleon Cuisine

Cousin’s Maine Lobster

Goodness Baked Cookie Co.

The Cali Food Truck

FOOD VENDORS:

India Gourmet

Smokin' J's BBQ

Bred Hot Chicken

Cocina 35

Corn Dog Lemonade

Food Depot

Hawaiian Honey Cones

Manna Kettle Korn

Mr. Joey's

Nava Sausage Company

Rosales Mexican Food

Turkish Grill

All proceeds from the event support the East Village Association's mission to support and promote East Village businesses by establishing the community as San Diego's livable urban village.

