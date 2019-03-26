Padres fans encouraged to use MTS for Opening Weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Large crowds are expected as the San Diego Padres take on the San Francisco Giants for Opening Day and Opening Weekend.

The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is encouraging fans to take public transit to each game to avoid traffic and high parking costs, and to make the game day experience easy and fun.

MTS has scheduled extra Trolley service to accommodate the sell-out crowd for the opener and encourages fans to download Trolley tickets ahead of time using Compass Cloud mobile ticketing.

First pitch for opening day is at 1:10 p.m. Trolley schedule details are:

Sycuan Green Line (best station for the game: Gaslamp Quarter Station)

Trains depart all stations every 15 minutes throughout the day

Service will increase to every 7.5 minutes at 11 a.m. from SDCCU Stadium toward Petco Park

After the game, trains will depart as needed until crowds diminish

UC San Diego Blue Line (best station for the game: 12th & Imperial Transit Center)

Trains depart all stations every 15 minutes throughout the day

For post-game service, beginning at 2:30 p.m. trains will depart every 7.5 minutes toward National City, Chula Vista, South Bay and San Ysidro

Orange Line (best station for the game: 12th & Imperial Transit Center)

Trains depart all stations every 15 minutes throughout the day

MTS bus service includes 22 bus routes with stops in the downtown area including:

Rapid 215 (SDSU – Downtown)

Rapid 235 (Escondido – Downtown)

Fans can use the MTS Trip Planner function or OneBusAway app to find the transit trip that works best.

Purchasing Fares - Compass Cloud is the everyday mobile ticketing solution for MTS and North County Transit District services that can help fans save money, speed up boarding, and add convenience to bus and Trolley trips all season long.

Multiple Compass Cloud fares can be purchased on one phone too, making it easy for families and friends traveling together. Fans without a Compass Card can avoid the $2 card fee by using Compass Cloud.

Fans headed to Opening Day or Friday’s game are encouraged to take transit and stop by the pre-game East Village Block Party. The festivities start at 10 a.m. on Thursday and at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Fans riding the bus or trolley can avoid traffic and park for free at one of many park-and-ride lots available including SDCCU Stadium.

Trolley stops with high capacity for free parking are as follows:

SDCCU Stadium: 5,000 free parking spots (Sycuan Green Line)

Palm Avenue: 499 free parking spots (UC San Diego Blue Line)

Spring Street: 404 free parking spots (Orange Line)

