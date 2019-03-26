FDA tells dog owners to avoid 'Darwin's Natural' food due to salmonella

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned pet owners Tuesday to avoid three lots of Darwin's Natural Pet Products raw dog food after samples of the food tested positive for salmonella.
The lots are:
The FDA is advising anyone with these products to throw them away.
Salmonella can make pets sick, who can, in turn, pass the bacteria along to humans through their stool. If you think your pet might be sick, contact your veterinarian.
The KIA Classic is celebrating 10 years; some of the best female golfers in the world will tee off at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad. As a reporter covering the social and sports aspects of the tournament for 5 years, I'll tell you...this is one of my favorite North County events.
The excitement is building for San Diego Padres fans as opening day approaches. Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park is officially sold out which means a lot of San Diegans will be playing hooky from work to watch Manny Machado take the field for the first time in a Padres uniform.
An initial appearance for La Jolla woman Elisabeth Kimmel charged in the college admissions scandal has been reset to Friday, March 29 in Boston. Del Mar defendant, Toby MacFarlane, has an identity hearing set for Tuesday in San Diego federal court, as well as an initial appearance in Boston on April 3.
A search is underway Wednesday to find the person who intentionally set eight cars on fire in Carlsbad.
Low clouds and patchy fog to start Wednesday. High clouds above the region will persist through the afternoon, resulting in cooler afternoon temperatures.
El Cajon City Councilman Ben Kalasho, who is involved in a lawsuit claiming he made fake nude photos of a beauty queen, has resigned.