The accordion is making a comeback at the Museum of Making Music

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) — The electric guitar may be the coolest instrument ever invented, but another music-maker is making some noise and a comeback at NAMM’s Museum of Making Music in Carlsbad - the accordion.

“It is an extremely exciting experience when we start to see the resurgence of an instrument that had once faded from the spotlight, and even more exciting to see all the creative ways that musicians reincorporate and instrument some traditional and some supremely innovative,” shared Carolyn Grant, MoMM’s Executive Director.

“From festivals in Sacramento to New Orleans to New York, and even onto the Billboard charts, its clear a diverse group of musicians has been reintroduced to the instrument and is wasting no time filling our musical world with new expression.”

Jeff Zevely went to the see the museum's exhibit called Accordions: Expanding Voices in the USA.

Along with providing the musical history of the accordion, the exhibit offers a how-to-play-the-accordion video. Jeff and other museum visitors, mostly children, gave several accordions a squeeze and recorded some laughs of their own.

The exhibition also features an expanded look at the insides of the accordion, and presents historical examples illustrating the development of the accordion from its early roots to its incredible popularity in school classrooms in the 1950s to the modern form of today.

Accordions: Expanding Voices in the USA will run through August 31. For details on the museum’s concerts, exhibits, workshops and outreach programs, visit their website.