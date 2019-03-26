Smash and grab robbery at jewelry store in National City - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Smash and grab robbery at jewelry store in National City

NATIONAL CITY (NEWS 8) - A search is on for three men who robbed a National City jewelry store Tuesday afternoon. 

According to police, the three suspects went into the Alpha and Omega Jewelry Store on Sweetwater Road and began smashing cases. 

At least one of the suspects had a gun. 

Police said that at least $5,000 in jewelry was stolen. One employee was injured by broken glass. 
 

