News 8 Throwback: Celebrating 50 seasons of San Diego Padres baseball

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It’s almost time to root, root, root for our home team as the San Diego Padres will kick off their 2019 season at home this Thursday.
Excitement for the Padres' 50th anniversary season rose with the off-season acquisition of third baseman Manny Machado and many San Diegans have embraced “Manny mania.”
But before Manny and the team take to the field at Petco Park, we’re looking back at some vintage clips of the Pads’ decades-long history. So, grab some peanuts and Cracker Jack and enjoy this News 8 Throwback footage of San Diego Padres seasons past.
Before the San Diego Padres were a Major League Baseball team, a minor league team of the same name played in the Pacific Coast League from 1936 - 1968. This News 8 archive footage from 1954 showcases the action of the games played at Lane Field in San Diego and elsewhere. Along with familiar San Diego scenery, you may also catch a glimpse of a KFMB ad adorning an outfield wall. In 1968, the team’s owner C. Arnholdt Smith won a bid for a major league expansion team in the National League and the name was transferred to the new team for the inaugural 1969 season.
In 1978, players from the San Diego Padres inaugural 1969 team took to the field at San Diego Stadium for what was dubbed an "old-timers" game. The opponents were notable and legendary Major League Baseball players including Willie Mays, Eddie Matthews, Maury Wills and Jim Bunning. The vintage Pads almost pulled out one run, but Dave "Soupy" Campbell couldn't outrun Willie Mays' arm so the game ended in a scoreless tie.
In the summer of 1978, News 8's Ted Leitner took a look at what jobs the San Diego Padres were doing in addition to playing baseball. Athletic endorsements sure have changed since the days when Randy Jones, Rollie Fingers and Dave Winfield were appearing in local car commercials. As most know, Ted also ended up with another job. 2019 will mark Ted's 40th season as the radio voice of the Padres.
The 1984 San Diego Padres season was one of their most notable. The team won the National League Pennant for the first time in franchise history but failed to beat the Detroit Tigers in the World Series. News 8's Susan Lichtman reported on the disappointing end to the Pads season and the continued love locals showed the team when they returned home. This clip also features Jerry Coleman’s signature catch phrases “Oh, doctor! You can hang a star on that baby!”
In 2003, News 8 explored the history of the San Diego Padres. The memories shared included early days at Lane Field, Steve Garvey’s series-tying walk-off homerun in the 1984 National League Championship Series, two World Series appearances, eight batting titles for Tony Gwynn and more; which begs the question, what are you favorite San Diego Padres baseball memories.
RELATED COVERAGE
From the cost of feeding the zoo animals in 1978 to the grand opening of the first Legoland outside Europe in 1999, grab your ticket and let’s take a roller coaster ride through the past 40+ years of San Diego attractions.
Irish or not, it’s time to grab something green and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. These vintage News 8 clips show the many sides of St. Patrick’s Day in San Diego from the religious aspect of the day to our city’s biggest block party.
The San Diego Padres have been in Peoria for weeks at this season's spring training, but did you know they’ve been travelling to Arizona each spring for all 50 years of their history? Before the Pads start their golden anniversary season, travel back in time and across state lines with these vintage clips of spring trainings past.
Since the mid-1970s, the United States has recognized Black History Month – also known as African-American History Month. Our News 8 archives hold many stories from Black History Months past and we’ve collected a few to share.
Amber Dubois and Chelsea King went missing from San Diego neighborhoods 10 and 9 years ago respectively this month. Their disappearances resulted in massive search efforts and an outpouring of support. While families, friends and complete strangers hoped for their safe returns, tragically neither was found alive. The following clips serve as a reminder of the power of community coming together.
Ready or not, it’s Valentine’s Day! A day for spoiling a new beau or longtime love with affection and gifts, celebrating with a great meal or gathering friends for a Galentine’s Day or Palentine’s Day get together. But before you break into the candy hearts and chocolate truffles, News 8 has a sweet gift for you – a Valentine’s Day Throwback!
To say that technology has changed a lot in the past several decades would be an understatement. While most of us are now reliant on smart phones in our pockets, computers in every room of the house and numerous other gadgets, technology wasn’t always so accessible – or small.
Super Bowl excitement is hitting a fever pitch this week across the country. While Sunday’s edition between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, our fair city is no stranger to the National Football League’s biggest game. In honor of NFL's biggest battle for the pigskin, we dug through our News 8 archives to share some San Diego Super Bowl memories from the last three decades.
Throughout 1978, News 8 featured different neighborhoods in San Diego with a series called “Our Town.” As the #10YearChallenge has taken over social media, we decided to put San Diego through our a #40YearChallenge comparing side-by-side images of landmarks and areas featured in these videos.